Buttigieg Hammered for Omitting Dozens of Major Donors from Bundler List

‘It’s just kind of mind-blowing that they would be this dishonest…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg’s 2020 campaign omitted more than 20 high-profile fundraisers from its list of bundlers.

Buttigieg published the list last week in an effort to be transparent with his supporters after Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., criticized him for accepting corporate money.

The list included the names of more than 100 people who had raised at least $25,000 for his campaign, but it failed to mention dozens of high-profile donors it had previously touted, according to Politico.

Boston power broker Jack Connors Jr., Hollywood producer Jordan Horowitz, hedge-fund investor John Perry, and former ambassadors Nicole Avant and John Phillips all donated to Buttigieg’s campaign, but none were included on the list.

Buttigieg’s campaign vowed to update its public list “to include an accurate accounting,” saying the omissions were an error.

“As with every other campaign, every single donor and the amount they contribute to our campaign is public,” campaign press secretary Chris Meagher said in a statement.

“Some bundler names, which were on a list over the summer that some reporters had, should have been on the list the campaign released last week. They mistakenly were not,” Meagher said. “We are adding those names to our current bundler list to keep the information up to date.”

Buttigieg has taken heat from far-left candidates over his attempts to cozy up to the Democratic establishment. Sen. Bernie Sanders slammed Buttigieg’s most recent fundraiser as a “wine cave” dinner.

“I do not spend my time, not one minute of one day in this campaign, going to some wealthy person’s home and sitting down with other millionaires and walking out with a few hundred thousand dollars—never did that,” Sanders told supporters in Iowa last week, according to ABC News.

Other Buttigieg critics have said the bundler-list omissions are further proof of a lack of transparency.

“Producing data four days after they were asked for it with obvious omissions, that is sketchy,” Jeff Hauser, executive director of the Revolving Door Project, which analyzes executive branch appointees, told Politico. “The first time I saw this list, I said, ‘There is no way this is comprehensive.’ It’s just kind of mind-blowing that they would be this dishonest.”