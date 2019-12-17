Even Gay, Liberal Buttigieg Isn’t Extreme Enough for RADICAL Left

‘”You will kill us”? That’s really mean. I’m here to help you!’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg has become the latest target for young leftists who believe the gay mayor is too moderate and too beholden to corporate interests.

Buttigieg’s recent rise in the primary-state polls has opened him up to attacks from the other top Democratic candidates, such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Last week, Warren went after Buttigieg for his past career at the consulting firm McKinsey and Co. and his closed-door fundraisers with wealthy donors—despite the fact that she’s also received millions from corporate donors.

As a result, young activists have crashed Buttigieg’s campaign events, holding signs that read “Wall Street Pete” and “Youth to Pete: You Will Kill Us,” according to CNN.

“No I won’t!” Buttigieg responded. “‘You will kill us’? That’s really mean. I’m here to help you!”

One of the protesters, 22-year-old Dylan Bremner, said Buttigieg’s response to their protests was “condescending.”

“When he said ‘That’s mean,’ I think it’s pretty f***ing mean that you’re not going to save us,” Bremner said.

Unlike Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders, Buttigieg has positioned himself as a ‘moderate’ among the Democratic field.

He’s blasted Medicare-for-All as an unrealistic policy and instead endorsed a “Medicare for all who want it,” an option similar to Joe Biden’s that would allow those who want private healthcare to keep their plans.

And although Buttigieg is an open member of the LGBT community, some Democrats have attacked him as a “phony.”

“I was supportive of him on Twitter and stuff, but then he took a hard turn,” said Adam Jentleson, a foamier senior aide to former Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid.

“He’s been validating Republican lines of attack consistently in ways that, if Warren and Bernie were the nominee, will give Trump a lot of footage to use in ads against them,” Jentleson said.

Buttigieg’s campaign, however, has dismissed progressive criticism.

“We’re not focused on the small echo chamber of Washington insiders talking to each other on Twitter,” said Chris Meagher, a Buttigieg spokesman.

“We’re focused on talking to voters about the issues that matter most to voters,” he continued. “This election is about defeating Donald Trump and uniting the country the day after this president leaves office. Pete is the best candidate to do just that.”