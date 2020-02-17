‘Moderate’ Buttigieg Promises Free Gov’t Healthcare for Illegals, Sex Changes

‘This is not a luxury. This is medicine; this is health care…’

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) Once again, fake “moderate” Democratic primary candidate Pete Buttigieg proved that his policy positions are far more extreme than radicals like former President Barack Obama and 2016 candidate Hillary Clinton.

With two of the nominating contests wrapped and the Nevada caucus fast approaching this week, Buttigieg is neck-and-neck with socialist-leaning Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. The former South Bend, Ind., mayor has the slight edge in declared delegates.

With little record to run on, Buttigieg has framed himself as a centrist alternative to Sanders, touting—among other things—his status as a military veteran. However, his stated positions from the outset have been extreme beyond anything ever witnessed in U.S. political history.

Among them, Buttigieg recently confirmed, was his support for offering free taxpayer-subsidized healthcare to “underserved” populations, including illegal immigrants and members of the LGBT community who would exploit it for controversial procedures like gender-reassignment surgery.

“I know that all the sizzle in the debate right now is about Medicare for all versus the alternatives,” Buttigieg said during a “fireside chat” sponsored by Planned Parenthood in Henderson, Nevada, just south of Las Vegas.

” … And of course, I think my plan is the best plan,” Buttigieg continued. “But, it doesn’t so much matter if you’re covered if you can’t get access.”

He said his plan—which he describes as government-run Medicare for the willing, in contrast to Sanders’s mandatory Medicare for All—would designate health-care workers in underserved areas who specialize in “physical or mental health care needs” as a public service and make them eligible for loan forgiveness.

“One thing that will be core to the plan that I’m creating is to ensure that Medicare will launch its plan that robustly supports, reimburses, and funds that care and can tell the difference when there is an area that’s underserved and incentivize more to be serving there,” Buttigieg said.

Buttigieg implied that “underserved” was a euphemistic stand-in for areas where there were large populations of illegal immigrants. But not only would he cover their doctors’ personal expenses on the taxpayer dole—Buttigieg also pledged tax funds to cover the medical costs of the illegals themselves.

“As you know, in the Affordable Care Act, one of the many missing pieces that it has is that the exchanges are not available to the undocumented,” he said. “I would change that.”

He said he also would roll-back Trump-administration policies that blocked military personnel and incarcerated prisoners from receiving tax-funded sex-changes.

“This is not a luxury,” said Buttigieg, who is gay. “This is medicine; this is health care.”