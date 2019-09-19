Buttigieg Finally Addresses South Bend Abortionist’s Fetus-Hoarding Scandal

‘There’s no question that what happened is disturbing, it’s unacceptable, and it needs to be looked at…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg finally broke his silence on the discovery more than 2,000 fetal remains in a deceased Indiana abortion doctor’s garage.

“Like everyone, I find that news out of Illinois extremely disturbing,” Buttigieg said.

“And I think it’s important that that be fully investigated. I also hope that it doesn’t get caught up in politics at a time when women need access to healthcare,” he continued. “There’s no question that what happened is disturbing, it’s unacceptable and it needs to be looked at.”

Mayor @PeteButtigieg addressing the news about former South Bend abortion doctor Ulrich Klopfer. Police found more than 2,000 fetal remains at Klopfer’s Illinois home. Buttigieg called it “extremely disturbing” and said he hopes it doesn’t become political pic.twitter.com/WIgqO8YEDG — Max Lewis (@MaxLewisTV) September 18, 2019

The family of Ulrich George Klopfer contacted local Illinois authorities after they discovered thousands of fetal remains, each “medically preserved,” in Klopfer’s garage.

Authorities haven’t said how the remains were preserved, and they are still unsure how Klopfer transferred the remains from his Indiana clinics to his Illinois home.

Klopfer performed abortions in Indiana, many of which were in South Bend, for decades.

In 2016, his medical license was permanently revoked after the Indiana Medical Licensing Board discovered he had performed abortions on a 10 year old and two 13 year olds without properly filing paperwork.

Klopfer was charged with two misdemeanors, but the charges were later dropped under the terms of a plea deal.

Buttigieg has remained silent on the discovery up until now. The other Democratic presidential candidates have yet to condemn Klopfer.

Republican National Committee spokeswoman Liz Harrington said Buttigieg should be held responsible in part because of his “extreme” views on abortion.

“Buttigieg invokes the Bible to justify abortion up until a baby takes a breath,” she told the Washington Examiner. “Will he use it to condemn the evil acts of an abortionist who operated unlicensed out of his home town?”