Fake ‘Moderate’ Pete Buttigieg Cites Bible to Justify Abortions, Infanticide

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has branded himself as a moderate, but on abortion, he is just as radical as any liberal.

In an appearance with “The View” on Thursday, co-host Meghan McCain asked Buttigieg about past comments he had made in which Buttigieg expressed support for late-term abortions.

“Right now, [Republicans] hold everybody in line with this one piece of doctrine about abortion, which is obviously a tough issue for a lot of people to think through morally,” Buttigieg said at the time.

“Then again, there’s a lot of parts of the Bible that talk about how life begins with breath, and so even that is something that we can interpret differently.”

McCain asked Buttigieg to clarify what he meant and noted that many Democratic voters oppose late-term abortion.

Buttigieg responded: “We live in a country where it is extremely important that no one person have to be subject to some other person’s interpretation of their own religion.”

When pressed on where he’d draw the line, Buttigieg continued, “My point is that it shouldn’t be up to a government official to draw the line, it should be up to the woman who’s confronted with the choice.”

“What about infanticide,” McCain asked. To which Buttigieg responded, “I trust her.”

Polling shows 44% of Democratic voters and 62% of independents support restrictions on abortion, according to the pro-life Susan B. Anthony List. Yet, Buttigieg seems to support limitless access to abortion at any stage of pregnancy.

“Pete Buttigieg is no moderate when it comes to abortion, refusing on national television to repudiate partial-birth abortion or support protections for babies born alive,” SBA List President Marjorie Dannenfelser said in a statement.

“Pete Buttigieg is so extreme, he even refuses to protect babies who survive abortions,” she continued. “This is an enormous moral and political mistake.”