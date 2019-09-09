Buttigieg Bashes Christian Right as He Pushes Progressive ‘Morality’

‘It reminds me of all of the parts of scripture where there’s a lot about hypocrisy…’

(Dan E. Way, Liberty Headlines) Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg continued his moral preening and Christian bashing on national television last week.

During an interview on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” the liberal host said the South Bend., Ind., mayor is more open about his faith than other Democratic candidates, and asked Buttigieg how his faith influences his politics.

“Democrats have been a little allergic to talking about faith,” Buttigieg said. “And it’s largely for a very good reason, which is that we passionately believe that when you’re running for office, or when you’re in office, you have an obligation to treat people of any religion and people of no religion equally. It’s a basic American principle.”

From the sublime to the ridiculous, Buttigieg then proceeded immediately to attack the religious convictions commonly associated with opposing views.

“As we see some of these figures on the religious right embrace behavior—and, I think, policies, but definitely behavior—that flies in the face not just of my values but of their own, then it reminds me of all of the parts of scripture where there’s a lot about hypocrisy,” Buttigieg said, pivoting from his own inherently political motives to assert himself as the arbiter of morality-based double-standards.

The Christian faith tradition and “pretty much any religious or nonreligious moral tradition I’ve ever heard of tells us that it’s really important how we treat the least among us, the most vulnerable, the marginalized,” Buttigieg said. The White House is doing the opposite, he said.

Buttigieg is on thin ice there. “[T]he poverty rate in South Bend is a startling 26.7%—11 percentage points higher than the state’s average. Wage growth in the region actually declined by 1.5 percent in the 2017 to 2018 year,” the Washington Examiner reported.

In April, Buttigieg said marrying a man moved him closer to God, and that President Donald Trump “acts in a way that is not consistent with anything I hear in scripture or in church.”

Buttigieg previously ripped into Vice President Mike Pence’s Christian faith, the sort of public clash among believers the Bible admonishes.

“All of us have our own religious convictions,” Pence told CNN. “Pete has his convictions, I have mine.”

Bedrock Christian belief holds that homosexuality is a sin, as a National Review column pointed out. Yet, Buttigieg insists that being a good Christian means abandoning such biblical teachings.

“Progressive dogma now demands celebration of same-sex unions, and any Christians who won’t go along must be outed as backwards bigots,” the column said. Buttigieg also supports abortion on demand, which most mainline Christians oppose on biblical grounds.