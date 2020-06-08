NYTimes: Bush, Romney, Other RINOs Won’t Back Trump for Reelection

‘Hard to believe, with this kind of political talent, his numbers would “tank” so badly in Utah!’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Former President George W. Bush and Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, will not support President Donald Trump for reelection, according to the New York Times.

While the move is likely to be hyped in leftist media outlets like the Times, it comes as little surprise since both have publicly feuded with the incumbent GOP president. Neither endorsed Trump during his 2016 campaign against Hillary Clinton.

Bush, the 43rd president, said he did not vote for either major candidate last election. His father, 41st president George H.W. Bush, voted for Clinton, calling Trump a “blowhard” after the heated primary led to one-time front-runner Jeb Bush‘s humiliating defeat.

Despite the acrimonious history, people familiar with Bush 43’s thinking said Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the protests over George Floyd’s death had convinced him not to support the president in November, the Times reported.

The former president, however, does not plan to get involved in the election and will only speak on policy issues when need be, as he did last week when he said the U.S. must “examine our tragic failures” on race.

As he did in 2016, Romney said he will likely write in his wife’s name again. The failed 2012 GOP nominee has been saying he won’t support Trump since February, when he voted to convict the president of abuse of power during the Senate’s impeachment trial.

Trump took to Twitter on Monday to mock Romney, once again, after the Republican senator marched with radical Black Lives Matter protesters in Washington, D.C.

Tremendous sincerity, what a guy. Hard to believe, with this kind of political talent, his numbers would “tank” so badly in Utah! https://t.co/KqHsHmSRKo — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2020

Other specters from the GOP’s former swamp-loving past joined the two erstwhile party leaders in signaling their disdain for the party’s new direction.

Retired Gen. Colin Powell—Bush 43’s one-time secretary of State, who has not supported a Republican for years—said he will vote for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden because Trump “lies about things.”

In response, Trump blasted Powell as a “real stiff who was very responsible for getting us into the disastrous Middle East Wars.”

Somebody please tell highly overrated Colin Powell that I will have gotten almost 300 Federal Judges approved (a record), Two Great Supreme Court Justices, rebuilt our once depleted Military, Choice for Vets, Biggest Ever Tax & Regulation Cuts, Saved Healthcare & 2A, & much more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2020

Biden has been called out repeatedly on the campaign trail for his own falsehoods, corruption and immoral conduct.

Another well-known GOP member, Cindy McCain, the widow of former Sen. John McCain, will likely back Biden, as well, the Times said.

Meanwhile, Jeb Bush, the former Florida governor and dynasty heir whom Trump defeated in the 2016 primary, said he hasn’t yet made up his mind how he will vote.

Jeb’s son, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, was the only member if the family to endorse Trump in 2016.