REPORT: Hunter Biden’s Ukraine Co. Repeatedly Met w/ Obama Admin to Quash Probe

‘There is no evidence of corruption, has been no hearing or process, and evidence to the contrary has not been considered…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) The Ukrainian oil company linked to Hunter Biden reportedly asked the Obama administration to squash a corruption probe into the company, just one month before former Vice President Joe Biden pressured government officials to fire the investigating prosecutor.

Several memos obtained by John Solomon reveal that Obama officials regularly met with Burisma employees, including Hunter Biden, during the Democratic administration’s final year in office.

In one meeting, Hunter Biden’s name “was specifically invoked by [a] Burisma representative as a reason the State Department should help, according to a series of email exchanges among U.S. officials trying to arrange the meeting.”

An email between State Department officials dated Feb. 24, 2016 with the subject line “Burisma,” reveals that Karen Tramontano, a lawyer whom Burisma had hired to help end the U.S.’s probe into Ukrainian corruption, asked the State Department how it had come to the “determination that the company is corrupt.”

The company cited the fact that no hearing or evidence had been made public as its justification for ending the investigation.

“According to Tramontano, there is no evidence of corruption, has been no hearing or process, and evidence to the contrary has not been considered,” the email reads.

Tramontano then met twice with State Department officials in March 2016.

Another Burisma board member, Devon Archer, secured a meeting with Secretary of State John Kerry in March, as well. Archer had been one of Kerry’s senior advisers and was the college roommate of Kerry’s stepson, Chris Heinz.

Along with Hunter Biden, Archer and Heinz were business partners in the consulting firm Rosemont Seneca Partners, LLC.

Within weeks of the high-level State meetings, Joe Biden threatened to withhold foreign aid from Ukraine if it did not firer its prosecutor general, Viktor Shokin.

In an interview with ABC News last month, Hunter Biden, a recovering drug-addict, admitted his involvement with Burisma was a lapse in judgment due to the apparent conflict of interests impacting his dad’s political aspirations. However, he denied any wrongdoing.

“In retrospect, look, I think that it was poor judgment on my part … because I don’t believe now, when I look back on it—I know that there was—did nothing wrong at all,” Biden said. “However, was it poor judgment to be in the middle of something that is … a swamp in—in—in many ways? Yeah.”

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives have based their latest impeachment proceedings largely on the complaint filed by a partisan CIA official planted in the White House that alleged Trump had inappropriately pressured the new Ukrainian president to re-open the Burisma probe.