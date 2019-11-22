Nearly 10,000 Bureaucrats to Leave DC Swamp as Agency Goes West

‘The brain drain has already started…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) The Bureau of Land Management will move from the Swamp to various locations in the western United States, and federal employees who do not relocate will have to quit by the end of January 2020.

The transition will leave 61 BLM employees in Washington D.C., down from its current 10,000 employees, The Hill reported.

But BLM, an agency within the Department of the Interior, will not leave the bureaucrats who work their without options.

Acting BLM Director William Pendley said bureaucrats may start the application process for early retirement or voluntary separation incentive payments.

“Once approved, your separation from federal service must occur no later than January 31, 2020,” Pendley wrote in an email.

Meanwhile, a group of Democrats who represent the Swamp want the House Appropriations Committee to block funding for the move.

“With only a fraction of reassignment employees opting to relocate, we are extremely concerned that moving forward with the relocation would increasingly jeopardize oversight not to mention the protection of public lands from oil and gas interests,” wrote Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., in a letter to Rep. Betty McCollum, D-Minn., who leads the subcommittee that handles appropriations to BLM.

The Department of the Interior said it has already been given the $5 million needed for the move.

BLM plans to relocate in order to put federal employees closer to the land they oversee.

Those opposed to the plan argue that the agency will lose career “experts” who do not want to relocate, but draining the Swamp of lifelong bureaucrats is exactly what President Donald Trump promised to do.

Steve Ellis, a former high-ranking BLM official, complained about the administration’s decision.

“The brain drain has already started,” he said. “What I’m hearing is the majority of these employees are going to leave the agency, they’re looking for jobs. There will be a loss of expertise from these employees that for whatever reason can’t move.”