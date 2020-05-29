Rep. Ken Buck Introduces Bill to Keep Tax Dollars from States Who Pay Illegal Aliens

‘With more than 40 million Americans out of work, it is unfair to send hard-earned taxpayer dollars to non-citizens who entered this country illegally…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., introduced legislation on Thursday to prevent Congress from giving federal money to states and localities that send cash payments to illegal aliens.

The No Bailouts for Illegal Aliens Act mirrors legislation that Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., introduced in the Senate on May 19.

“With more than 40 million Americans out of work, it is unfair to send hard-earned taxpayer dollars to non-citizens who entered this country illegally,” Buck said, according to a press release.

We need to prioritize the American people by making sure taxpayers are not subsidizing blue states’ plans to give cash payments to illegal immigrants,” he continued.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the state’s $75 million Disaster Relief Fund to be raided for the benefit of people who came illegally to the United States, The Washington Examiner reported.

“Every Californian, including our undocumented neighbors and friends, should know that California is here to support them during this crisis,” Newsom said about the program.

Newsom’s program will pay approximately 150,000 illegal aliens $500 each, to a maximum of $1,000 per household.

The Seattle City Council has proposed a $100 million “relief fund” for illegal aliens who did not receive checks from the CARES Act, Fox News reported.

“It is all the more important to ensure we are not pushing people further into the shadows,” Mayor Jenny Durkan said.

When Buck introduced the bill, 17 representatives co-sponsored it.

Multiple organizations support Buck and Cotton’s bills, including the Federation for American Immigration Reform and the Center for Immigration Studies.

“The No Bailouts for Illegal Aliens Act defends Americans who have been harmed by our governments’ response to COVID-19 from irresponsible politicians using every opportunity to advance a radical agenda,” said Jessica Anderson, executive director of Heritage Action for America, an organization backing the bill.

“States like California have redirected vital assistance from Americans to illegal immigrants, and this bill would put an end to that,” she said.