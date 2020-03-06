Colo. Rep. Tells Gun-Confiscating Biden-Beto Duo to ‘Come and Take It’

‘If you want to take everyone’s AR-15s, why don’t you swing by my office in Washington, D.C. and start with this one?’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) After Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden announced that he would appoint former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas, to spearhead his administration’s anti-Second Amendment initiatives, Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., challenged the duo to “come and take it.”

During his short-lived presidential campaign, O’Rourke positioned himself as perhaps the most extreme anti-gun-rights candidate in American history.

At a September presidential debate, he vowed to ramp up gun-confiscation efforts in the wake of several tragic mass-shootings. “Hell yes we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47,” he said.

Despite O’Rourke’s radical promise, Biden said after a recent primary win in South Carolina that he was “counting on” him to “take care of the gun problem.”

The timing—which coincided with O’Rourke’s endorsement of the Biden campaign—suggested the possibility of a strategic political alliance.

However, many have expressed concerns that Biden, who has long postured himself as a moderate, would be easily swayed if elected by surrounding himself with far-left ideologues.

Buck responded to Biden’s recent pledge to partner with O’Rourke by posting a video on Twitter.

I have just one message for Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke, if you want to take everyone’s AR-15s, why don’t you swing by my office in Washington, D.C. and start with this one? Come and take it. #2A pic.twitter.com/jG2SiXetov — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) March 6, 2020

“I have always been a strong supporter of the 2nd Amendment and will continue to stand up to any attacks on the law-abiding gun owners of Colorado’s Fourth District,” Buck said in a press release.

In addition to his support for radical gun laws, the 77-year-old former vice president has also adopted nearly every position endorsed by the newly socialist Democratic Party, including extreme tax-hikes, healthcare policies and environmental measures.