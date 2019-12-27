Tom Brokaw Issues Half-Hearted Apology for Falsely Accusing Richard Jewell

‘They probably have enough to arrest him right now, probably enough to prosecute him. But you always want to have enough to convict him as well…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Former NBC News anchor Tom Brokaw tweeted on Christmas Day a half-hearted and half-true apology to Richard Jewell, the heroic security guard who was wrongly accused of planting bombs at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia.

Brokaw’s apology, as reported by the Washington Times, came about two weeks after the release of Richard Jewell, a film directed by Clint Eastwood that depicts the FBI’s and the media’s hit-job on Jewell’s reputation.

Brokaw wrote on Twitter:

re richard jewell. 24 hours after the bombing i talked at length with a sr fbi official – who did not wave me off jewel as a suspect.

i reported that and speculated why. but my last line was for now he’s just a person of interest.

when the truth emerged i apologized. — Tom Brokaw (@tombrokaw) December 25, 2019

nbc made a substantial $ payment to the family without going through contentious negotiaton.

richard and his mother went through a painful time which i deeply regret. i hope we all learned a lesson, includjng the FBI which was my principal source — Tom Brokaw (@tombrokaw) December 25, 2019

During the ensuing feeding frenzy, Jewell maintained that he found a backpack with three pipe bombs in it while working security.

He told the police about the explosives and began to evacuate the area. However, the bombs exploded.

One woman, Alice Hawthorne, died from the explosion. Others were injured, but Jewell is now widely credited with saving many lives.

Brokaw’s apology begins by shifting blame to an FBI agent “who did not wave [him] off Jewell as a suspect.”

Since the FBI did not tell Brokaw that Jewell definitively was not a suspect, the NBC “journalist” took the liberty to speculate about Jewell’s guilt and innocence.

But Brokaw’s description of the case was more than mere speculation.

“They probably have enough to arrest him right now, probably enough to prosecute him,” he said, according to The Washington Examiner. “But you always want to have enough to convict him as well. There are still some holes in this case.”

Covering the bombing on another show, Brokaw described Jewell as being “on the shortlist of suspects” and a “central focus” in the case based on his discussions with “very high-ranking federal law enforcement officials in Washington and in Atlanta.”

Brokaw went well beyond calling Jewell a “person of interest.”

Then he said, “when the truth emerged I apologized,” which appears to be an outright lie, according to available records.

A 1996 New York Times article, “NBC Pays to Avert a Suit By Ex-Bombing Suspect,” reported that “NBC will not issue any retraction or apology for the news report that Mr. Jewell’s lawyers considered libelous.”

Despite the lack of apology, NBC News settled a libel lawsuit with Jewell for half a million dollars.

The New York Times piece further said that Brokaw believed his reporting was “balanced.”

As late as 2003, Jewell—who died in 2007—said that “nobody had apologized to him,” according to the Chicago Tribune.

Brokaw closed the apology by again reminding readers that the FBI was his “principal source.”

But it was Brokaw’s decision to report the unsubstantiated allegations.

Jewell was fully exonerated in 2005 when Eric Rudolph admitted to the act of terrorism. He died two years later at age 44.