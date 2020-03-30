Media Agencies Tell Twitter to Stop Censoring LifeSite for Opposing Transgenderism

Yaniv was ‘angry that a gynaecologist refused to examine him…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) In December, Twitter banned the account of LifeSite, a popular pro-life news website, for committing a so-called hate crime against a perverted, male pedophile who calls himself a transgender woman.

Yaniv is the transgender person who requested that Langley, British Columbia authorize a “topless-optional swimming parties for “all people aged 12+,” with parents and guardians barred from attending,” LifeSite reported.

Three months later, LifeSiteNews co-founder and editor-in-chief John-Henry Westen and Media Research Center (MRC) president Brent Bozell asked Twitter’s president in a letter to restore LifeSite’s account.

“The LifeSiteNews article merely reported on the facts of a potentially dangerous transgender activist who has been arrested for assault and who has also been found guilty of sexual harassment,” Boznell and Westen wrote.

“There is a bigger problem,” they continued. “While Twitter is deactivating the accounts of organizations that tell the truth about potentially dangerous sex offenders … Twitter is simultaneously and knowingly allowing other entities that are engaging in illegal behavior, such as human sex trafficking to stay on the platform. This may fly directly in the face of FOSTA-SESTA which prohibits such activity.”

They also sent the letter to Attorney General William Barr and the House Judiciary and Senate Judiciary committees, CNS News reported.

LifeSite was banned from Twitter for posting an article titled “Trans activist Jonathan ‘Jessica’ Yaniv ‘shocked…confused’ gynaecologist won’t see him.”

Lianne Laurence, a LifeSite writer, reported on Dec. 5 that Yaniv was “angry that a gynaecologist refused to examine him.”

Four days later, Twitter sent a letter to LifeSite claiming that the news website violated Twitter’s rules.

Twitter did not specify which rules LifeSite’s account violated.

LifeSite suspects that Twitter banned its account for “misgendering” Yaniv by referring to him by male pronouns, which Twitter considers “hateful conduct.”

In the article in which LifeSite reported that Twitter had banned its account, the website’s editors continued to call Jonathan by pronouns that correspond to his biological sex (he, him) rather than those that affirm his gender dysphoria (she, her).

LifeSite appealed Twitter’s decision in December. Twitter replied: “Our support team has determined that a violation did take place, and therefore we will not overturn our decision.”

Twitter offered to reactive LifeSite’s account if the pro-life news website submits to the tech platform’s progressive gender ideology by deleting the tweet.