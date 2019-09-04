Police Union Slams ‘Squad’ Member for Supporting Violent Leftist Protestors

Radicals attacked officers during ‘straight pride’ parade…

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) A Boston police union slammed Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., for encouraging her supporters to donate to violent activists who had attacked police officers while protesting against a “straight pride” over the weekend.

Before the parade occurred, Pressley encouraged her constituents to donate to a protest fund.

Join me right now in making a contribution. TY to the allies & accomplices who stood in the gap & laid their bodies on the line today in affront #LGBT hate march. To everyone feeling unseen & vulnerable today…we got you. Equitable outrage. Our destinies & freedoms are tied. https://t.co/xwHQDX7UG2 — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) August 31, 2019

In doing so, the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association said Pressley endorsed violence against Boston’s police officers, four of whom were injured after the protesters attacked them.

“Your actions in support of these individuals serves only to encourage criminal and disruptive behaviors such as those suffered by my members this weekend,” the union’s president, Michael Leary, wrote in an open letter, according to the Boston Herald.

Officers “were screamed at, abused, and fought by these so-called protesters,” Leary noted.

More than 30 activists were arrested and nine of them were charged “with assault and battery on a police officer.”

“As an elected official and particularly as someone who has historically worked with the Boston Police Department and the BPPA as a member of the Boston City Council you should be working to encourage Boston city residents and visitors to respect and cooperate with Boston Police officers who are there to serve and protect,” Leary said.