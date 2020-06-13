Border Patrol Arrested 23 Convicted Sex Offenders in May

‘Transnational criminal networks don’t do background checks on the people they help smuggle into the country…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Border Patrol found 23 convicted sex offenders and prevented them from illegally entering the United States in May, Customs and Border Protection reported.

“Transnational criminal networks don’t do background checks on the people they help smuggle into the country,” CBP Chief Rodney Scott said. “Our vigilance makes this country safer, one encounter at a time.”

Border Patrol agents encountered Julio Martinez Ocampo, a 50-year-old Mexican citizen on May 27, CBP reported.

He was previously deported from America after serving more than six years in prison for kidnapping, assault, and an attempted sex crime. He committed the crimes in Orange County, California.

Ocampo returned to the United States in a group of seven people.

Border Patrol immediately deported the six people who were traveling with Ocampo due to President Donald Trump’s emergency orders related to the coronavirus.

The federal government will prosecute Ocampo for reentering the United States as a convicted felon.

Border Patrol agents encountered and arrested a human smuggled who was previously convicted of a sex crime in southern California on May 26.

Agents searched a car and found five passengers and a driver inside.

The driver was a 44-year-old American man who was convicted of having sex with a minor who was 3 or more years younger than himself in 1999.

The five people who he was smuggling were all adult, male, Mexican illegal aliens. Authorities immediately deported them back to Mexico.

Border Patrol agents arrested a convicted sex offender on May 23 about 20 miles away from a port of entry over Memorial Day weekend.

They learned that the man had been convicted of lewd and lascivious acts with a child in 2007.

The 45-year-old illegal alien will be prosecuted for reentering the United States as a convicted felon.