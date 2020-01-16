Top Border Official Dispels Lie that Detainees Forced to Drink Toilet Water

‘They’re integrated in one modular unit, but completely separate…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-N.Y., claimed last summer that immigration officials told illegal aliens to drink water from toilets, attempting to portray America as a cruel, fascist state.

But Mark Morgan, acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, rejected her claim on Tuesday when he said that Ocasio–Cortez misunderstood the migrants because they were speaking “broken Spanish,” the Washington Times reported.

“It’s absolutely false. It didn’t happen,” Morgan said. “There was broken Spanish being spoken.”

The miscommunication occurred because the toilets and drinking fountains at the detention facility are combined.

“So when they were asked where do you get your water, they pointed over to where the combined toilet–water fountain was. They’re integrated in one modular unit, but completely separate,” Morgan said. “Hence the narrative got out there we were forcing them to drink from toilets. Absolutely 100% false.”

Morgan said Border Patrol agents who were present for the conversation informed him about the miscommunication.

More concerned with partisan talking points than facts, Ocasio–Cortez ran with the false narrative.

As illegal aliens flooded America’s open southern border last summer, Ocasio–Cortez and other far-left members of Congress visited the border to harass law enforcement agents who were being overrun.

A border facility that Ocasio–Cortez toured was designed to hold 4,000 people, but at the beginning of June almost 20,000 illegal aliens were detained there.

After the visit, Ocasio–Cortez tweeted the allegation that illegal aliens were forced to drink from toilets, describing the government’s tactics as “psychological warfare.”