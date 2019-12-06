Border Agents Back on Patrol After Illegal Immigration Drops

‘Just being able to patrol the border is the biggest thing…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Border agents in Yuma, Ariz. have returned to their normal responsibilities now that illegal immigration traffic has dropped.

The Yuma sector is one of the most inundated parts of the southern border, and for the past year, agents have been pulled from basic patrol duties to help manage migrant detention facilities and apprehend illegal aliens.

In May, agents were arresting about 450 people per day, according to the Epoch Times.

That number has significantly dropped over the past few months, and the Department of Homeland Security credits President Donald Trump’s recent negotiations with Mexico.

“Since the administration reached a new agreement with Mexico, we’ve seen a substantial increase in the number of interdictions on the Mexican southern border,” Homeland Security said in a statement.

The “Remain in Mexico” agreement between the U.S. and Mexico states that asylum seekers will likely be housed by Mexico instead of being released into the U.S. while they await court proceedings.

It’s also helped reduce the number of illegal immigrants trying to cross the border, Garibay said. Now, Yuma agents tend to arrest about 30 people a day—a steep drop from the sector’s numbers in May.

“Just being able to patrol the border is the biggest thing,” Yuma Border Patrol agent Jose Garibay said.

“That was a huge deterrence for them, because it took away that 100 percent chance of them getting released into the country just because they have a child.”

Garibay said the next step is making sure that policy applies to the entire southern border, not just the Yuma sector.

“Once we get MPP across the whole southwest border, that’ll be a huge game changer because it won’t allow them to take advantage of that loophole,” he said.