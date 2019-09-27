BOOKER: Trump Supporters and Those Who ‘Enable’ Him Are ‘Despicable’

‘I have a very low regard for people who know he’s doing wrong but still…defend him…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Trump supporters and those who “enable” him are “despicable,” said presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker, D-NJ.

In an interview with MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell on Tuesday, Booker said the House Democrats’ revamped impeachment efforts are justified because of the latest “evidence” of this president’s “corruption.” Those who continue to defend Trump, however, are just as bad as he is, Booker continued.

“I just want to say I’ve seen this. I’ve been saying this from the beginning of the Trump administration. Those people who are enabling him, who assuaged their conscience, witness the kind of things he does on a regular basis, and we’ve heard the reports. I’ve heard the reporting, the kind of things this person does to, moral vandalism of that office, those people that are enabling him — there is a cold frigid place under the historical eye. They will go down in history as despicable actors who have enabled one of the presidents who’s doing some of the worst things to that office in the entire history of our country,” he said.

“The truth comes out,” Booker continued. “The truth about Donald Trump will come out. That is why we will defeat him in 2020 if he is still there. But these people…I have a very low regard for people who know he’s doing wrong but still enable him, defend him, and in many ways empower him to remain in that office.”

Booker’s presidential campaign is failing.

He’s lagging in polling and fundraising, and his campaign staff admitted last week that unless something changes he’ll drop out of the race altogether.

“If we’re not able to build the campaign organization, which means raise the money that we need to win the nomination, Cory’s not going to continue running and consuming resources that are better used on focusing on beating Donald Trump,” campaign manager Addisu Demissie said.