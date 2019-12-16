Booker Fails to Qualify for Debate; Expect Dropout Followed by Blame on Racism

NJ Senator bemoaned Kamala Harris’s departure from race, now with ‘more billionaires than blacks’…

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey failed to qualify for the next Democratic presidential primary debate, but continues to insist that he has the funding and the support to become the nominee.

Today is the deadline for the DNC’s December debate qualifying threshold—and while I may not be on the debate stage next Thursday, thanks to the outpouring of support over the past few weeks, we know there’s a path to victory, and we no longer need the debate stage to get there. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) December 12, 2019

The Democratic National Committee raised the qualifying criteria, which only seven candidates have reached.

The candidates needed to amass support from at least 200,000 individual donors and register 4% support in at least four national polls, or 6% in two primary state polls, according to the New York Post.

Booker met the DNC’s donor threshold, but has virtually no support in the polls.

He hasn’t achieved more than 2 percent in months. However, Booker said he will move forward with his campaign.

“I’ll be doing what we’ve done for the last ten months of this campaign and throughout my time in public service—meeting people where they are, in living rooms and church basements, at coffee shops and in diners, and discussing how to tackle the most pressing challenges we face,” Booker wrote on Twitter.

Booker’s waning support, however, means that it’s only a matter of time before the New Jersey senator likely drops out.

When he does, he could use a tactic many progressives adopted when Kamala Harris withdrew from the campaign trail and blame racism.

“What message is that sending, that we heralded the most diverse field in our history, and now we’re seeing people like her dropping out of this campaign, not because Iowa voters had the voice?” Booker said, blaming the DNC for raising its expectations that adversely affect minority candidates.

“I’m just going to say it plain: It is a problem that we have an overall campaign for the 2020 presidency that has more billionaires in it than black people.”