John Bolton Facing Backlash from Republican Donors: His PACs Will Dry Up

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) President Donald Trump’s financial backers are calling on GOP donors to discontinue donations to former national security adviser John Bolton‘s PAC and super PAC, as he prepares the release of a book chronicling his time in the administration.

Leaks from manuscripts of Bolton’s book threatened last week to prolonge the Ukraine impeachment fiasco, although the Senate ultimately rejected an attempt by Democrats to subpoena Bolton and three other additional witnesses.

Perhaps more importantly, Bolton’s book threatens the sacred confidentiality between the president and his closest advisers, CNBC reported.

“You’re on the president’s side or you’re not. It’s simple,” said Arthur Schwartz, a Republican consultant.

Bolton’s PAC and super PAC support moderate Republican politicians who share his militant foreign policy views: Sens. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Cory Gardner of Colorado and Thom Tillis of North Carolina, as well as Reps. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Lee Zeldin of New York.

All these candidates are preparing for re-election this year. Gardner is considered to be the most vulnerable of the bunch, given that he’s running for re-election in a state that Hillary Clinton won by almost 5 points in 2016.

“He’s dead to everyone,” said an anoynymous aide to a Trump donor. He said it’s a “safe assumption” that Bolton’s PACs will not survive.

Bolton is a perennial deep-state bureaucrat who has served in the Reagan, Bush 41, and Bush 43 administrations. He is a consistent advocate for regime change wars in Africa, Asia, Central and South America, and the Middle East.

Despite Trump’s opposition to Bolton’s America-last foreign policy views, the former United Nations ambassador landed a cozy position in the administration, but his term ended in humiliating termination—something that career bureaucrats do not take kindly to.

In response, he scraped together an anti-Trump book and coordinated a leak with the New York Times with the so-called “bombshell” that Trump tied military aid to an investigation into the corruptions of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

“Bolton is going to wake up Thursday, come to the sad realization that he’s running out of usefulness to his newfound Democrat/media ‘friends’ and will be facing a very lonely end to his lackluster [could never get Senate confirmation] career,” Donald Trump Jr. said in a written message to CNBC.