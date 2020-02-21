Bloomberg News Wanted Reporter to Sign NDA to Preserve Its Access to China

‘I desperately wanted to speak publicly about the death threats…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said at the Democratic primary debate Wednesday night in Las Vegas that former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg must answer questions about his treatment of women.

One woman, Leta Hong Fincher, revealed that Bloomberg and his lackeys told her they would financially crush her if she and her husband refused to sign non-disclosure agreements regarding “how Bloomberg News killed a story critical of Chinese Communist Party leaders.”

Fincher wrote about her story in an opinion article for The Intercept.

She confirms what Tucker Carlson revealed on his talk show Tuesday: America’s elites are selling the United States, its people, its industries, and its security to the Chinese Communist Party.

And Bloomberg is no exception.

While Fincher was earning her Ph.D. at Tsinghua University in Beijing, her husband, Michael Forsythe, was an investigative journalist for Bloomberg News.

His writing looked into the dangerously corrupt, self-serving nature of the Chinese Communist Party.

As part of his “Revolution to Riches” series, Forsythe published an article in 2012 that exposed how Chinese dictator Xi Jinping (who Bloomberg said isn’t a dictator) made his relatives rich.

After the article, a woman who said she represented one of Xi’s relatives told Forsythe that he and his wife, Fincher, as well as their two daughters, would die.

The woman also spoke to the wife of New Yorker reporter Evan Osno and said, “He [Forsythe] and his family can’t stay in China. It’s no longer safe. Something will happen. It will look like an accident. Nobody will know what happened. He’ll just be found dead.”

Fincher said she feared for her family’s safety, but executives with Bloomberg would not let her contact authorities.

“While our family spent the kids’ summer vacation in 2012 outside of China, Bloomberg executives kept my husband busy in nonstop conference calls about how to maintain our security,” she wrote for The Intercept. “I had recurring nightmares about my young children getting beaten up or killed. I desperately wanted to speak publicly about the death threats, feeling it would give us stronger protection, but Bloomberg News wanted us not to say anything about it while the company conducted its own internal investigation.”

Fincher saw an opportunity to talk about the death threats when the New York Times published an article that revealed the Chinese Communist Party’s vicious tactics.

She sent a tweet: “Now that NYT has gone public about Chinese govt pressure, I can admit that we got death threats after Bloomberg story on Xi Jinping.”

Rather than stand by Forsythe and Fincher, a Bloomberg official called Forsythe and told him, “Get your wife to delete her tweet.”

She kept the tweet online, but she did not release any additional information, hoping to stay in the good graces of Bloomberg News, since she was hoping that the company would relocate her family from Beijing to Hong Kong.

In 2013, the finally moved to Hong Kong and Forsythe continued his investigative work.

Bloomberg editors praised Forsythe’s work as he continued to dig up financial ties between China’s richest people and the Communist Party.

But Bloomberg News refused to run Forsythe’s newest story, and the company fired him in November 2013.

Someone leaked the comments of Bloomberg News editor-in-chief Matt Winkler about the story.

“If we run the story, we’ll be kicked out of China,” he said.

Threats poured in from Bloomberg News, as they demanded that Fincher sign a non-disclosure agreement.

Fincher stayed strong for a few months, and then retained Albert Ho and Jonathan Man, the lawyers for whistleblower Edward Snowden. Bloomberg executives pulled back from their threats. In February 2014, Fincher said Bloomberg ceased its legal intimidation.

“Given the large number of women silenced by NDAs, it’s clear that there has been an environment of sexism at Bloomberg’s company,” Fincher wrote. “Bloomberg managers and lawyers treated me as though I were a piece of company property, an appendage of my husband, using intimidation and threats to try to bully me into submission.”