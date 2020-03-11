Bloomberg’s Broken Promise: Staffers Laid Off Despite Job Guarantee

‘I didn’t think I was going to have to apply for a job…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) When billionaire Michael Bloomberg hired staffers for his expensive, failed presidential campaign, he promised them that they would be employed through November no matter the trajectory of his bid for the nomination.

But the sweet deal has fallen through, as Bloomberg’s campaign begins to shed employees, Politico reported.

Employees were paid $6,000 per month, plus healthcare benefits, and a $5,000 moving stipend, Huffpost reported.

Staffers for the Bloomberg campaign said they received a call on Monday informing them that they were canned.

The campaign will terminate the majority of employees by the end of the month.

Despite Bloomberg’s broken promise, the campaign comforted the now-unemployed aides by telling them that they could keep the iPhones and MacBooks that they were given, as well as apply for positions in the battleground states of Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan.