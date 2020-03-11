Bloomberg’s Broken Promise: Staffers Laid Off Despite Job Guarantee
‘I didn’t think I was going to have to apply for a job…’
(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) When billionaire Michael Bloomberg hired staffers for his expensive, failed presidential campaign, he promised them that they would be employed through November no matter the trajectory of his bid for the nomination.
But the sweet deal has fallen through, as Bloomberg’s campaign begins to shed employees, Politico reported.
Employees were paid $6,000 per month, plus healthcare benefits, and a $5,000 moving stipend, Huffpost reported.
Staffers for the Bloomberg campaign said they received a call on Monday informing them that they were canned.
The campaign will terminate the majority of employees by the end of the month.
Despite Bloomberg’s broken promise, the campaign comforted the now-unemployed aides by telling them that they could keep the iPhones and MacBooks that they were given, as well as apply for positions in the battleground states of Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan.
“Mike Bloomberg entered the race to defeat Donald Trump, and he will keep up the fight to remove Trump from office in November,” according to a statement from the campaign.
“As we’ve said over the course of the campaign, this election will come down to six battleground states,” it continued. “It’s imperative that we invest there with staff and infrastructure. Staff who were working in non-battleground states and would like to learn about future opportunities in the battleground states are being asked to let us know so we can consider them for jobs there.”
Some staffers were frustrated at Bloomberg’s deceitful hiring promise.
“I didn’t think I was going to have to apply for a job,” a Bloomberg aide said to POLITICO. “It was presented as being automatic. Field organizers were told during interviews that they had a guaranteed job through November.”
Bloomberg said he may spend $1 billion on the general election campaign to defeat Trump.
“I don’t know if I want a job with Bloomberg, anyway. There are going to be so many opportunities—everything under the sun will be guns blazing to take out Trump,” the aide said. “And I’m not sure what Bloomberg’s contribution is going to be to that fight.”