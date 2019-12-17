Bloomberg Spending Spree: Campaign Opens Another Office in North Carolina

‘This is more than has ever been spent in the history of the universe…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg expanded his long-haul presidential bid by opening a campaign office on Sunday in North Carolina, a Super Tuesday state that most Democratic candidates have not yet entered.

The move comes as Bloomberg, who has already dumped $100 million into a TV ad-buy, hopes to gain an early advantage in the 14 states that have primary elections on March 3, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The late entry, who formally announced his run last month, is altogether ignoring the earlier nominating contents in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina, where former Vice President Joe Biden and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg have strong footholds.

Bloomberg hopes to open 10 more campaign offices in North Carolina.

More than 20 campaign staffers work in the new office.

He sees these investments as part of a broader strategy for the Democrats to defeat President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, since he plans to keep the offices in operation regardless of whether he is the nominee or not.

North Carolina is one of five states in which Bloomberg plans to invest between $15- and $20-million in hopes of registering 500,000 voters.

Employing the he-who-shall-not-be-named tactic, Bloomberg mentioned that Trump will likely be nominated by Republicans in Charlotte, about a mile away from the new office.

“Other campaigns come in, and then they disappear after Super Tuesday, but we’re here, and we’re going to stay here not just through Super Tuesday but through the Republican Convention, when you-know-who comes to town,” he said. “And we’ll be staying through Nov. 3, when we defeat you-know-who and turn North Carolina blue.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is the only other Democratic presidential candidate who sought to make inroads in North Carolina.

The Bloomberg campaign has already hired 300 staffers, paying them $6,000 or more per month.

Warren, one of the Democratic candidates who has been targeting Mr. Bloomberg for plowing his own money into his campaign, brought up his spending on Sunday.

“This is more than has ever been spent in the history of the universe,” Warren said. “He spends this money and he’s got, what is it, four points in the polls? Five points in the polls?”