BLOOMBERG: U.S. Needs MORE Immigrants, Not Fewer

‘We need immigrants to take all the different kinds of jobs that the country need…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Billionaire and presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg said Tuesday that the U.S. needs “an awful lot more immigrants rather than less.”

In yet another attempt to contrast himself with President Donald Trump, Bloomberg claimed that immigration policy should be as flexible as possible.

“We need immigrants to take all the different kinds of jobs that the country needs—improve our culture, our cuisine, our religion our dialogue and certainly improve our economy,” the former New York City mayor said at a campaign event in Phoenix.

Trump generally has been supportive of legal immigration and has encouraged the import of skilled labor via work visas—much to the chagrin of some immigration opponents who say companies sacrifice skilled American workers to use less competent foreign ones at a lower cost.

Bloomberg’s claim that immigrants work jobs that no other American citizen would sign up for is a false excuse, according to the Center for Immigration Studies.

The real reason employers look to migrant labor is becausethey know migrants won’t complain about poor working conditions and lower wages, said Peter Kirsanow, a member of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights.

“It’s not true that immigrant laborers are willing to do the work Americans aren’t. Americans will do any work as long as they’re paid the right amount,” Kirsanow said during a panel last month. “But employers prefer them because they understand that illegal immigrants are far less likely to complain about the working conditions.”

Many U.S. employers are willing to turn a blind eye to the negative effects these conditions have on migrants if it means saving on workforce overhead in unskilled labor, said Jason Richwine, a policy analyst for CIS.

“If immigrant labor was cut off, employers would have to start looking at these conditions,” Richwine said. “We must stop using immigration as a crutch if we want to avoid these problems.”

In addition to endorsing the corporate exploitation of legal immigrants, Bloomberg claimed many of the Trump administration’s hardline policies on illegal immigration have been detrimental.

He cited a short-lived zero-tolerance policy that resulted in the separation of migrant families at the southern border. “Ripping kids away from their parents is a disgrace,” Bloomberg said.

The measure was designed to prevent child-abductors, traffickers and other dangerous aliens from exploiting women and children by falsely claiming to be a family in order to take advantage of a legal loophole that would expedite their release.

Amid widespread criticism, Trump quickly retracted it, but has continued to seek ways of closing the loopholes that Democratic legislators refuse to fix through legislation.

Many of the president’s executive actions have been challenged in court by open-borders advocates, some of whom are funded through tax-subsidized grants.

A July report indicated that only a handful of the 1,619 separated minors had yet to be reunited with parents. However, left-wing demagogues have continued to milk the issue for its emotional impact.