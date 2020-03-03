Bloomberg Justifies His Gun-Toting Security Despite Gun-Grab Advocacy for Everyone Else

‘Look, I probably get 40 or 50 threats every week, OK, and some of them are real…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg admitted that even though he supports gun control, he believes he has the right to enjoy the security of armed guards.

Bloomberg was confronted during a Fox News town-hall meeting by a voter who asked, “How do you justify pushing for more gun control when you have an armed security detail that is likely equipped with the same firearms and magazines that you seek to ban the common citizen from owning? Does your life matter more than mine, or my family’s, or these people’s?”

Bloomberg responded by claiming his scenario is different than the average citizen’s because he was the mayor of New York City, he is still a prominent billionaire, and he is now running for president.

Question: “How do you justify pushing for more gun control when you have an armed security detail that’s likely equipped with the same firearms and magazines that you seek to ban the common citizen from owning?” Bloomberg: I’m more important than you. pic.twitter.com/ywszQHcLoy — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 3, 2020

“Look, I probably get 40 or 50 threats every week, OK, and some of them are real,” Bloomberg told the audience.

“That just happens when you’re the mayor of New York City or you’re very wealthy and if you’re campaigning for president of the United States. You get lots of threats,” he continued. “So, I have a security detail, I pay for it all myself, and … they’re all retired police officers who are very well trained in firearms.”

Bloomberg went on to say that citizens do have the right to bear arms under the Constitution, before adding that certain restrictions on that right are reasonable.

“The only restrictions which I am in favor of is to prevent us from selling guns to people with psychiatric problems, criminals or people that are minors, OK?” Bloomberg concluded.

Bloomberg has attempted to make his platform appear more moderate than the other Democratic candidates’, but his gun-control plan is just as extreme as the others’.

His comprehensive plan would require “every gun buyer to get a permit before making a purchase”; it advocates for the passage of a “federal red flag law”; and it would reinstate a “federal ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines,” according to his campaign’s website.