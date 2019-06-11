Bloomberg Pledges $500M to Finish Killing Off Coal

‘Mother Nature is not waiting on our political calendar, and neither can we…’

(Brian Freimuth, Liberty Headlines) Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg has donated $500 million to launch his new activist initiative, BeyondCarbon.

The operation will fund and coordinate environmentalist political campaigns and lobbying across the country.

Bloomberg, despite shelving his own presidential aspirations for next year’s 2020 race, hopes to elect environmentalist politicians who will close the country’s remaining coal plants by 2030.

One of Bloomberg’s spokesmen told The New York Times that the $500 million would be spent on lobbying for environmentalist policy in state and local governments and funding for environmentalist political campaigns.

This is not the first time liberal billionaire has sought to use his influence in nationwide politics.

Last year, several grassroots conservative organizations revealed that Bloomberg planted environmentalist lawyers in state attorney-general offices across the country.

In March of 2019, the Republican controlled Virginia legislature cut-off Bloomberg’s ability of outside influences like Bloomberg to fund environmentalist lawyers in the state attorney general’s office, but this has not stopped Bloomberg’s attempts to buy political control.

Bloomberg—who has switched from Republican, to Independent, to Democrat—appears dedicated to fight for environmentalism through lobbying and planting environmentalists in unelected government positions, despite what the American people vote for.

“We’re in a race against time with climate change, and yet there is virtually no hope of bold federal action on this issue for at least another two years,” Bloomberg told The New York Times. “Mother Nature is not waiting on our political calendar, and neither can we.”

Interestingly, Bloomberg disapproved of the Green New Deal plan proposed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez.

After Cortez posted what she called a draft of the legislation back in February, the plan drew considerable scrutiny and criticism from both sides of the aisle for its vague and outlandish solutions over a 10-year period. It was unanimously defeated in the Senate in March.

“If you say you’re going to do something, I want to know when, and how, and who’s going to pay for it. Legislators don’t work at that level,” Bloomberg told the Associated Press shortly after the legislation was unveiled.