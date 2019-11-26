Bloomberg’s Campaign Manager Admits Trump ‘Winning’ 2020 Race

‘Mike was doing everything he could from the sidelines and he finally decided … he needed to do what he could to alter that dynamic….’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) President Trump is way ahead of the Democrats in the 2020 race for the White House, according to Michael Bloomberg’s presidential campaign manager.

Bloomberg launched his long-shot presidential bid last week, describing himself as a candidate uniquely positioned to defeat Trump.

“We cannot afford four more years of President Trump’s reckless and unethical actions,” the billionaire and former New York City mayor said in a statement after announcing his candidacy.

“He represents an existential threat to our country and our values,” Bloomberg said. “If he wins another term in office, we may never recover from the damage.”

Kevin Sheekey, Bloomberg’s campaign manager, said that this might be long-shot campaign, but it’s not that much worse than any of the other Democratic candidates’.

“What we’re focusing on is defeating Trump,” Sheekey told CNN. “If you look at the polls, and people can’t focus on this [enough], the general election is in six states, that’s it. It’s in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona. That’s the whole general election.”

All of the “swing” states he listed supported Trump in 2016 but have been tightly contested in recent national races.

“Right now, Donald Trump is winning. He is winning that election,” Sheekey continued.

“It’s very tough for people who don’t live in New York or California to understand that, but that is what’s happening … Mike was doing everything he could from the sidelines and he finally decided it wasn’t enough to sit on the sidelines and he needed to do what he could to alter that dynamic.”

None of the other candidates are equipped to confront the challenge that Trump poses, Sheekey explained.

“He’s getting in to alter that dynamic. We’re going to run a campaign against the president. We’re going to run a campaign to make Mike the Democratic nominee. We’re going to try to bring those together,” he said.