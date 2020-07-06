BLM Protests Turn Anti-Semitic as Protesters Chant ‘Israel Kills Children!’

‘By poisoning protests with … antisemitic remarks, some of the individuals who so desperately seek justice and an end to racism are themselves engaging in abhorrent and hypocritical behavior …’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Black Lives Matter protesters led an anti-Zionist march in support of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement this week, claiming that opposition to Israel is “intrinsically” connected to BLM.

The march, led by Harvard University student Christian Tabash, featured signs in support of the Palestinian Liberation Organization, a group with connections to radical terrorists, and the nearly 200 BLM activists who attended used the march as an opportunity to blast Israel’s territorial claims in the West Bank.

“Israel, we know you, you murder children, too,” the crowd chanted at one point, according to the Washington Examiner.

The crowd then chanted “Palestinian lives matter!” followed by “Black lives matter!” Others shouted criticisms of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. And most protesters began chanting, “Israel kills children!”

At one point, Tabash read a poem titled “Mr. War” that described Israel as the “puppet master of continents.”

“Curse thee, the corrupters of Zion. F— this occupation!” Tabash said.

The protesters also used the march as an opportunity to blast “American capitalism” and demand the elimination of law enforcement.

“And that’s why we say police from Palestine to Mexico to the United States—police as a whole—need to go!” Tabash shouted.

The National Council of Young Israel called on Democratic and African American government officials to condemn the “sickening” protest.

“Whether it is yelling antisemitic comments during a march in our nation’s capital or vandalizing and defacing synagogues and Jewish-owned businesses in Los Angeles with antisemitic messages during a protest, these blatant expressions of bigotry are intolerable and must end,” said NCYI President Farley Weiss, according to the Jerusalem Post.

Weiss pointed out that BLM has “become intertwined with anti-Semitic tendencies,” citing an example from 2016 in which the BLM movement described Israel as an “apartheid state” in its platform.

“By poisoning protests with anti-Israel declarations and antisemitic remarks, some of the individuals who so desperately seek justice and an end to racism are themselves engaging in abhorrent and hypocritical behavior that fans the flames of bigotry and hate,” he said.