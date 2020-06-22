BLM Co-Founder: ‘We’re Trained Marxists,’ and Our Goal Is To ‘Take Down’ Trump

‘We are super-versed on, sort of, ideological theories…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) The Black Lives Matter organization exists to “take down” President Trump and spread Marxism, according to one of the group’s co-founders, who admitted to the true nature of BLM during a 2015 interview.

A resurfaced video of the interview shows Patrisse Cullors, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter Global Network, explaining that BLM is, at its core, an ideological project.

“We actually do have an ideological frame. Myself and Alicia in particular are trained organizers. We are trained Marxists,” Cullors said in the 2015 interview. “We are super-versed on, sort of, ideological theories.”

And on Friday, Cullors revealed during a CNN interview that BLM’s political goal is to “get Trump out” of office.

“Well, I’m hands down—Trump not only needs to not be in office in November but he should resign now,” Cullors said. “Trump needs to be out of office. He is not fit for office. And so what we are going to push for is a move to get Trump out.”

Presumptive Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden isn’t the ideal BLM candidate either, Cullors admitted.

Biden’s skeletons include working with segregationists to promote racist bus policies, authoring a 1990s-era crime bill that led to mass incarceration of minorities, delivering a eulogy for former Ku Klux Klan wizard Robert Byrd and making repeated gaffes that were offensive to minorities.

However, because Biden has a long track-record of pliancy on policy issues, BLM plans to “push and pressure” the former vice president to adopt its policies and its “relationship to policing and criminalization,” Cullors said.

“That’s going to be important,” she said. “But our goal is to get Trump out.”

Cullors has made it quite clear that she personally disdains Trump, despite the fact that BLM as an organization does not claim to have a political mission. She has repeatedly compared Trump to Hitler, encouraging others to do the same: