LAWYER: Christine Blasey Ford Came Forward Because of Kavanaugh’s Abortion Stance

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Christine Blasey Ford came forward and accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her while they were in high school in part because of her opposition to Kavanaugh’s pro-life views, said Ford’s attorney.

Ford’s attorney, Debra Katz, was speaking in April at the University of Baltimore’s Feminist Legal Theory Conference when she revealed Ford’s motivations, the Daily Caller reported.

“In the aftermath of these hearings, I believe that Christine’s testimony brought about more good than the harm misogynist Republicans caused by allowing Kavanaugh on the court,” Katz said.

“Elections have consequences, but he will always have an asterisk next to his name,” Katz said of Kavanaugh.

“When he takes a scalpel to Roe v. Wade, we will know who he is, we know his character, and we know what motivates him, and that is important; it is important that we know, and that is part of what motivated Christine.”

This contradicts what Ford testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Ford assured the committee that she had only come forward out of a sense of civic duty to give the Senate all the information it needed before it voted to confirm Kavanaugh.

However, some have speculated that she was planning her smear campaign as early as 2012, during the presidential contest between Republican Mitt Romney and incumbent Democratic President Barack Obama.

It was around that time that Ford, a California psychology professor, first regained her memories of the alleged trauma and began telling her story to a therapist whose notes she used to corroborate it.

Her boyfriend at the time, whom she also claimed to have privately told, shot down her sworn congressional testimony.

The Left has praised Ford for coming forward, despite the fact that there is zero substantive evidence to support her accusations. Last year, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill even nominated Ford for an award for “speaking truth to power.”

“This letter nominating Dr. Blasey Ford is not about partisan politics: it is about recognizing that the simple act of speaking one’s truth, especially when that truth involves sexual assault, is an act of bravery,” one of the university’s professors, Jennifer Ho, wrote in a letter nominating Ford. “Dr. Blasey Ford giving her testimony, speaking truth to power, was an inspiration for so many of us.”