Christine Blasey Ford Accepts ‘Empowerment Award,’ Tells Women to ‘Be Courageous’

‘I was inspired by Anita Hill when I was deciding whether to testify but it didn’t occur to me at the time that I would be inspiring anyone else…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Christine Blasey Ford encouraged women to “be courageous” and speak out in a rare public appearance last week after she was given an Empowerment Award by the YWCA.

Blasey Ford, who accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her while they were in high school, claimed she was inspired by other women who had spoken out against their accusers.

“I’m deeply humbled to receive this award. It’s funny. I was inspired by Anita Hill when I was deciding whether to testify but it didn’t occur to me at the time that I would be inspiring anyone else,” Blasey Ford said at a YWCA event, held in Silicon Valley.

“I was focused on telling the U.S. Senate what had happened to me,” she continued. “I simply thought that it was my duty as a citizen and that anyone in my position would do the same thing.”

Blasey Ford testified before the Senate during Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings, but her allegations were dismissed after she failed to corroborate or provide evidence for them.

YWCA is honored to present the 2019 Empowerment Award to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, in recognition of her heroic actions and courage. #inspireluncheon2019 pic.twitter.com/OHbefDXH80 — YWCA Silicon Valley (@ywcasv) October 30, 2019

Although Blasey Ford’s lawyers said they were working for free, several GoFundMe accounts set up to assist with her expenses were estimated to have raised more than a million dollars.

She claimed that she was forced to flee her home after threats of physical violence, although none are known to have been reported to authorities.

“When my family was forced out of our home last year, we had resources and we had friends who made sure that we had safe places to go and stay,” Blasey Ford said. “So many women do not. So many women do not have the privilege that my professional position afforded me. It is much harder for them to speak up.”

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford made a rare public appearance Wednesday to accept the Silicon Valley YWCA’s Empowerment Award. She was given a standing ovation at the Santa Clara Convention Center. pic.twitter.com/NpLX7JFvmi — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 31, 2019

Blasey Ford was also described as one of the 100 most “influential” people of 2019 by Time magazine.