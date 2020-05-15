Sen. Blackburn Tells Lawmakers to Shun China after Threat of Sanctions, Election-Meddling

‘Even those dressed in business suits to disguise the green Maoist uniforms that they support are not welcome…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) After Chinese propaganda outlets threatened on Thursday to sanction Sen. Marsha Blackburn, she advised her fellow lawmakers to decline all meetings with Chinese companies.

“Denying China an opportunity to spread Communist propaganda in congressional offices sends a warning shot to Beijing that Congress will not tolerate Beijing’s misinformation war over the origins of the COVID-19 outbreak,” Blackburn wrote in a “Dear Colleague” letter.

The Global Times, a pro-China media outlet, said that China would sanction multiple American lawmakers, companies and lawyers who have introduced legislation or lawsuits to hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable for its role in covering up the spread of the coronavirus.

The Global Times even warned that China could interfere in the November elections if Americans do not discontinue their efforts to uncover the origins of the virus.

Blackburn specifically mentioned Huawei, ZTE, DJI and TikTok as Chinese companies that lawmakers should be wary about.

Huawei and ZTE are telecommunications companies. DJI creates drones. TikTok is a video sharing app, similar to Snapchat.

She said other parts of the U.S. government have already banned cooperation with DJI and TikTok.

“Their company representatives likewise cannot be trusted to lobby members of Congress with the best of U.S. intentions in mind,” Blackburn wrote.

TikTok and DJI responded to Blackburn’s letter by stating their willingness to talk with American lawmakers.

“TikTok US is led and run by a team of experienced and empowered industry veterans in LA, Silicon Valley, New York, Austin and other cities throughout the country,” a spokesperson for the TikTok said, according to Axios.

“We believe that open dialogue is the best way for people to learn about our values and policies,” said the spokesperson. “We will continue to engage with policymakers who are interested in learning what TikTok stands for.”

Blackburn rejected the calls for continued dialogue in stark terms.

“Chinese Communist Party officials and Chinese entities should be shunned in the halls of Congress,” she wrote.

“Please join me in warning Beijing that any Chinese agent of repression, even those dressed in business suits to disguise the green Maoist uniforms that they support, are not welcome to step foot in our offices or to lobby our staff,” she said.