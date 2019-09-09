Black Leaders Praise Trump for Historic Progress in Employment

‘For too long, many ethnic communities have largely been afraid to leave the liberal orthodoxy because they were told it was necessary for the government to provide for them…’

(Dan E. Way, Liberty Headlines) President Donald Trump won the 2016 election with just 8 percent of the black vote.

Yet, as minority unemployment drops precipitously to record levels under his administration, Trump is making important inroads to Democrat-held voter strongholds.

“Once again, unemployment among blacks has reached a record low,” Project 21 Co-Chairman Horace Cooper said in a news release issued Monday.

“Before his first term is over, President Trump’s high-growth/low-tax/limited regulatory policies will have set more high employment records than Obama’s slow-growth/high-tax/high regulatory policies could in eight years,” Cooper said.

“Love him or hate him, this is an incredible economic accomplishment for the President and a tremendous benefit for American blacks,” Project 21 member Derryck Green said.

Their glee is tied to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ August jobs report that showed a third straight month of 3.7 percent overall unemployment. The black unemployment rate fell to 5.5 percent, a record low since statistics have been kept by race in 1972.

Overall white unemployment stands at 3.4 percent, making the jobless gap between the races the lowest ever. Historically the disparity between blacks and whites has been a 2-1 margin. Now it’s 1.62-1. Joblessness also dropped among Hispanics, Asian Americans and other groups.

“For too long, many ethnic communities have largely been afraid to leave the liberal orthodoxy because they were told it was necessary for the government to provide for them,” said Project 21 member Leo Fuller. “Liberals, to keep and expand their power, must now tell blacks, Hispanics and others that they have to work against their own pocketbooks.”

Support for Trump’s economic policies have been gathering support from other influential black leaders. Robert Johnson, founder of Black Entertainment Television, praised Trump in July. The lifelong Democrat, who voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016, urged Trump’s opponents to give him “the benefit of the doubt” and work with him, CNBC reported.

While progressives, Democrats, many Democrat-friendly black organizations and liberal media do their best to portray Trump as a racist, The American Spectator picked up on a vital trend in August.

“A mounting number of voter polls show that, despite shrill denunciations of the president by the Democrats for his alleged racism, Trump is enjoying a dramatic increase in his approval ratings among minorities,” the political website reported. “Some polls now show his approval numbers at 25 percent among African American voters and 50 percent among Hispanic voters.”