Black Leaders Chide Chris Cuomo for Comparing ‘Fredo’ to ‘N-Word’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Americans with Project 21, a Black Leadership Network, scoffed at CNN personality Chris Cuomo‘s comparison of “Fredo,” a supposedly anti-Italian slur, to the “n-word.”

Fredo refers to Fredo Corleone, the “weak brother” in the Godfather, Project 21 reported in a press release.

“This is America in 2019. CNN has a white man of wealth and privilege who hails from a prominent political family. He claims he’s the victim of a very questionable slur,” said Project 21 member Christopher Arps. “This is liberal logic.”

Cuomo apparently felt his masculinity challenged, since he holds a position at a fake news network while his older brother, Andrew Cuomo, is New York’s governor.

Project 21 members noticed an alarming trend in left-wing ideology. When rich, white progressives are confronted with a challenge to their beliefs, they just call their opponents bigots and threaten violence, as Cuomo did in his insane outburst.

“Chris Cuomo is confused,” said Project 21 member Deroy Murdock. “‘Fredo’ is a fictional character. Cuomo once compared himself to Fredo, by name, on air. Meanwhile, the n-word is a vicious anti-black epithet and arguably the ugliest expression in the English language. CNN’s Chris Cuomo is confused, but even he should understand this distinction.”

CNN, likewise, embraced a double standard during the fallout from Cuomo’s freakout.

The network backed Cuomo, saying he defended himself against an “ethnic slur,” even though they allowed their progressive employees to use the term as a slur in the past.

CNN’s fake Republican contributor, Ana Navarro, referred to Donald Trump Jr. as “Fredo” live on Cuomo’s show.

Cuomo was not indignant, probably because Trump Jr. is not shielded by his progressive credentials.

“This is just another example of the prevailing attitude among liberals that any kind of criticism of any kind is an overt act of bigotry and racism,” said Project 21 member Rich Holt.

“The entire purpose of CNN these days seems to be the promotion of the worldview of liberalism—which is a political theory based on victimhood and division.”