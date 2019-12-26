Bitter Ex-Rep. Dave Trott, Once a Rising GOP Star, Lashes Out at Trump

‘We can only hope Congress impeaches and removes him so we have a choice between two adults in 2020…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Former GOP Rep. Dave Trott said President Donald Trump’s behavior has forced him to consider voting for a Democrat in 2020.

“President Trump’s inability or unwillingness to follow normal decision-making protocols has created chaos in our foreign policy and put our country at risk,” Trott, a former Michigan representative, wrote in a letter to the Atlantic, describing Trump’s behavior as “frightening.”

Once considered an up-and-coming member of the GOP, Trott announced he would not seek reelection in 2017, likely because his approval ratings in his district had tanked since Trump’s election in 2016.

Trott had been vocally critical of the president, telling him to “stick to golf” and calling his language “immature.”

Trott claimed he was retiring to spend more time with his family, but it’s likely he would have lost reelection had he chosen to run again, according to the Detroit Free Press.

In his latest attack, Trott said the president was “psychologically, morally, intellectually, and emotionally unfit for office.”

He added that he hopes “Congress impeaches and removes him so we have a choice between two adults in 2020.”

If Trump is still in office, however, Trott said he will “have to consider voting for a Democrat.”

After expressing his disdain for Trump, Trott told The New York Times that he was “ready for the barrage of tweets” from the president.

If he were still in Congress, Trott said he would still be “speaking out against Trump.”

He would have pressured GOP leadership to vote to impeach Trump, he told the Times—even though it’s clear the Republican Party is now Trump’s party, he added.

“If you go to any Republican event, you’re going to find more people at that event than ever before, and every single one of them to a person will be all in for President Trump,” he said. “They’ll all have ‘Make America Great Again’ hats on and they’ll be saying what a tremendous president he is.”