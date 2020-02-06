GOP Rep. Confirms: Pelosi Broke Law by Ripping Speech, Faces Up to 3 Years in Prison

‘Any record, proceeding, map, book, paper, document or other thing deposited in any public office may be punished by imprisonment for three years, a $2, 000 fine, or both…’

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Dan Bishop, R-NC, confirmed Wednesday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had broken federal law governing protection of government property in ripping up President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

The Chair just ruled that the signed copy of POTUS’ SOTU address destroyed last night by @SpeakerPelosi was “a document of the House.” Stand by for more. #SOTU20 — Dan Bishop (@jdanbishop) February 5, 2020

A tweet by Bishop earlier on Wednesday suggested that “removal” was a possible outcome.

Delivered into her custody pursuant to Article II, Section 3, Clause 1 of the Constitution. Its destruction appears to be a crime punishable by, among other things, removal from office. 18 U.S.C. 2071(b). https://t.co/w3Hz0XQbNB — Dan Bishop (@jdanbishop) February 5, 2020

Additionally, the law states, “any record, proceeding, map, book, paper, document or other thing deposited in any public office may be punished by imprisonment for three years, a $2, 000 fine, or both.”

Trump was seen on camera personally delivering the document to Pelosi prior to his speech.

Pelosi faced considerable backlash from Trump supporters, conservative Twitter users and everyday Americans who found the tantrum out of line and insulting to those Trump had recognized during the poignant address.

You all know I try very hard to not get political but I’m really fuming at the moment. All I’m going to do is leave this here. A picture is worth a thousand words! Thanks! #SOTU20 #NancyPelosi pic.twitter.com/3ciU8XThuC — Bud (@BudKinches) February 5, 2020

National Review opinion columnist John Fund observed that it appeared to be a clear signal of her defeat and frustration surrounding a series of failed attempts to undermine Trump.

Most notably the doomed impeachment effort orchestrated by House Democrats helped boost the president’s popularity to a new high, according to a recent Gallup poll.

Political favorability notwithstanding, Pelosi’s months of phony preening that “nobody is above the law” while turning a blind eye to the flagrant violations of her fellow Democrats may yet come home to roost in the aftermath of the ambitious impeachment gambit.

In addition to Pelosi, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, has vowed that it will investigate its House counterpart’s role in orchestrating the complaint by a so-called whistleblower, who proved to be a partisan activist working in conjunction with staffers from the office of Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

As for the possibility of serious criminal consequences, it is unlikely the House leaders’ own party would turn against them under the circumstances, and GOP leaders may wish to avoid the same pitfalls with a strictly partisan proceeding that had the air of retaliation.

Democrats scrambled on Wednesday to push back against the growing online outrage by promoting alternative hashtags that celebrated Pelosi’ meltdown.

The speaker, herself, issued an unapologetic statement attacking the president and claiming it was a symbolic rejection of his alleged lies.

The manifesto of mistruths presented in page after page of the address tonight should be a call to action for everyone who expects truth from the President and policies worthy of his office and the American people. #SOTU https://t.co/7rUFbhWDDQ — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 5, 2020

However, her public acknowledgment could potentially come back to haunt her as a key component of the law is establishing intent (hence, the reason former FBI Director James Comey claimed Hillary Clinton could not be prosecuted for her destruction of servers and devices that contained classified email records subpoenaed by Congress).

Liberty Headlines reached out to Bishop for further comment on what the real implications may be, and was awaiting reply.