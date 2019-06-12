Anti-ICE Sheriff Told to RESIGN After Releasing Violent Illegal to Public

‘Sheriff McFadden was charged with protecting the safety of our citizens, but instead he put them at risk in favor of his radical liberal agenda…’

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) The Republican candidate in North Carolina‘s closely watched 9th Congressional District race piled criticism on Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden for playing politics while twice allowing a dangerous criminal back on the streets.

State Sen. Dan Bishop, whose district includes much of the county that surrounds the Charlotte metropolitan area, said McFadden should step down for his “reckless policies” and called on his opponent in the U.S. congressional race, Dan McCready to denounce them as well, The Charlotte Observer reported.

“Sheriff McFadden was charged with protecting the safety of our citizens, but instead he put them at risk in favor of his radical liberal agenda,” Bishop said in a statement. “He needs to resign, and other sanctuary sheriffs like him must be stopped.”

Bishop also included a petition on his campaign website for citizens to demand McFadden’s resignation.

McFadden—a former homicide detective and reality television star—ran last year on a platform of withdrawing from agreements with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement to honor detainer requests for undocumented criminals.

The refusal to work with federal agencies on the arrest and detention of illegal immigrants effectively confers “sanctuary” status on the Charlotte/Mecklenburg region, although no laws have been passed at the state or municipal level to designate it such.

But McFadden’s policy came under fire last month when Luis Pineda–Ancheta, a 37-year-old Honduran national with a history of domestic abuse, was arrested after a nine-hour standoff at a Charlotte apartment complex, during which a SWAT unit was called.

Even though it was the second time Pineda–Ancheta had been arrested in a short span for domestic violence against a female acquaintance who had a restraining order on him, McFadden again released the criminal.

Despite having issued detainer requests for Pineda–Ancheta, ICE fugitive operations then had to re-arrest him.

In addition to facing criticism from ICE and local media, McFadden also received a complaint from at least one federal prosecutor.