Rep. Dan Bishop Proposes Bill to Cut Funding for ‘Bubbles of Anarchy’ Like CHAZ

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Dan Bishop, R-NC, on Monday introduced the CHOPing Cash for CHAZ Act, which would strip federal funding from cities and states that tolerate no-police zones or “autonomous zones,” Newsweek reported.

Bishop said the federal government’s taxpayer dollars should not prop up “bubbles of anarchy.”

He named the legislation after the Capitol Hill Organized Protest, a mob-run, no-cop zone in Seattle, Washington that was formally known as the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone.

“I support federalism, but when liberal-run states and localities relinquish homes and businesses of taxpaying citizens to lawless mobs without objection, Congress must step in,” Bishop said.

Republican Reps. Tedd Budd of North Carolina, Matt Gaetz of Florida and Andy Biggs of Arizona sponsored Bishop’s bill.

Members of Antifa, Black Lives Matter and other domestic terror organizations tried to set up a “Black House Autonomous Zone” outside the White House earlier this week.

President Donald Trump said in a tweet that he would not allow a lawless, no-cop zone in Washington, D.C.

Twitter labeled the tweet as “violating our policy against abusive behavior.”

The police did not let the anarchists establish an enclosed area, WJLA reported.

“Elected officials have prioritized liberal agendas over order—putting dedicated law enforcement most at risk,” Bishop said.

“We are a nation of laws, and if a state or city chooses to promote anarchy, Congress should no longer fund them for they are not doing the basic job taxpayers pay us for—protection and order,” he added.

There have been multiple shootings and at least one death in the Seattle anarchy zone.

The chaos in the terrorist-led zone caused Mayor Jenny Durkan to announce that the police will take control of the abandoned East Precint “peacefully in the near future.