Bill Gates Defends China, Downplays ‘Unfair’ COVID Criticism

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Billionaire Microsoft founder Bill Gates defended communist China’s response to the coronavirus and called criticism of the regime “incorrect” and “unfair.”

China “did a lot of things right at the beginning,” Gates claimed during an interview with CNN, while the U.S. response was “particularly poor.”

And when asked how he’d respond to charges that China hid COVID-19 from the world and then lied about the virus’s seriousness repeatedly, Gates said that these charges are just a “distraction.”

“Like any country where a virus first shows up, they can look back and see where they missed some things,” Gates said of the Chinese Communist Party. “I think there’s a lot of incorrect and unfair things said.”

There is a great deal of evidence that Chinese authorities have been lying about the virus since the start of the outbreak late last year in Wuhan. They then censored and reprimanded Chinese whistleblowers who tried to alert the rest of the world, and expelled all U.S. journalists from the country when they began asking questions.

Gates’s defense of China, however, has been very popular among one group of people: Chinese state propagandists. Chen Weihua, China Daily’s European Union bureau chief, shared a clip of Gates’s CNN interview on Twitter and praised Gates for blasting “Trump’s blame game.”