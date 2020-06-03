Biden’s VP Options Scrutinized for Gaffes, Law-Enforcement Backgrounds

‘The main criteria should be for the VP who can step in and become president. And now it may be, who can bring to the ticket less damage…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden‘s VP options seem to be narrowing as the media switches the official narrative from coronavirus to racism, white supremacy, and police brutality.

Following the hyped, high-profile deaths of Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd, politicians who were on the short-list for the vice presidential slot may have fallen out of favor due to their gaffes and past positions as government prosecutors, Politico reported.

“Because of social media and the explosion of information available, the scrutiny has quadrupled from when I was being vetted,” said former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson.

Biden’s declining health has made his vice presidential choice perhaps the most consequential for a presidential candidate in American history. He has said that he may not complete his first term in office.

“The main criteria should be for the VP who can step in and become president,” Richardson said. “And now it may be, who can bring to the ticket less damage.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn, has faced criticism since Floyd’s death because she failed to prosecute Derek Chauvin when she served as County Attorney for Hennepin County. Klobuchar’s office said she had no choice in the matter.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who imposed harsh and arbitrary coronavirus lockdown measures in an attempt to garner favor with the anti-Trump establishment, has fallen into a series of unfavorable stories.

She paid a Democratic consulting firm with taxpayer dollars to conduct coronavirus contract tracing.

Her husband asked for preferential treatment over Memorial Day weekend, and then she downplayed it as a “failed attempt at humor.”

Then she lifted the state-at-home order earlier than expected because she could not criticize the rioters in the state, even though she criticized peaceful protesters for assembling at the Capitol.

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., has a history of prosecuting marijuana smokers at the same time that she admitted to smoking pot.