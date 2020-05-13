Biden’s Name on List of Flynn Unmaskers

‘Each individual was an authorized recipient of the original report and the unmasking was approved through NSA’s standard process…’

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) Former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s attorney, Sidney Powell, charged earlier this week that those who illicitly accessed an NSA database to “unmask” intelligence reports on Flynn had committed a felony.

According to the now-public list, released Wednesday by new acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell, that list includes current Democrat presidential contender Joe Biden.

The release explains that Flynn had gone unnamed in generic intelligence reports, which presumably included one describing his Dec. 29, 2016 conversation with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak regarding the Obama administration’s expulsion of 35 Russian officials.

“Each individual was an authorized recipient of the original report and the unmasking was approved through NSA’s standard process, which includes a review of the justification for the request,” said Grenell.

While it is unclear what the intelligence reports on Flynn contained, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said in a press conference Wednesday that they may have included audio recording of the conversation.

At the time, Susan Rice was the national security adviser overseeing the agency who would have had authority to rubber-stamp the approval. Rice also was in a Jan. 5 meeting in the Oval Office where President Barack Obama, Biden, FBI Director James Comey and Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates discussed a plan to entrap Flynn using the antiquated 1799 Logan Act.

Of the 16 authorized individuals who requested the unmasking during the specified time frame, Grenell noted that he “cannot confirm they saw the unmasked information.”

In addition to Biden and Comey, the list of individuals who requested access to Flynn’s intelligence report from Nov. 8, 2016—roughly a week after Trump election victory—to Jan. 31, 2017 also includes several other top Obama officials:

DNI James Clapper,

CIA Director John Brennan,

U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power,

Obama Chief-of-Staff Denis McDonough,

Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew and several of his subordinates

By the time Biden accessed the database, Jan. 12, 2017, the Washington Post‘s David Ignatius already was reporting on the fact that Flynn had spoken with Kislyak prior to Trump’s inauguration.

Ignatius subsequently reported on details of the conversation, suggesting that one of the officials had leaked not only Flynn’s identity but the transcript.

That led to Flynn’s resignation and ultimately snowballed into the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller to investigate allegations of Russian collusion with the Trump campaign. Mueller concluded last year that there was no evidence to support the claims.