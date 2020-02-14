Joe Biden: ‘I Don’t Know What Happened’ to Lindsey Graham

‘I love Joe Biden as a person, he is a really decent man … but I have a conscience very clear right now. And I have a duty…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Former Vice President Joe Biden, the erstwhile Democratic primary front-runner, said he doesn’t “know what happened” to Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, calling Graham’s push to investigate his son, Hunter Biden, a “disappointment.”

Graham announced this week that the Department of Justice would allow the Senate to begin reviewing information collected by former federal prosecutor Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, about Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine.

“Questions about the conflict of interest regarding Hunter Biden in Ukraine need to be asked,” Graham said in a statement.

Joe Biden told “The View” in an appearance on Thursday that he and Graham used to be friends, so Graham’s sudden vendetta against his son doesn’t add up.

“I don’t know what happened,” he said, “Because the way he dealt with the attacks on John [McCain] after he passed away … I don’t know what happened.”

Joe Biden discusses his past friendship with Sen. Lindsey Graham and calls it a “disappointment” that the senator is supporting an investigation into his son, Hunter Biden: “Some things you have to do aren’t worth the job.” https://t.co/2Y3udLFCSB pic.twitter.com/xRvo7lFQ1b — The View (@TheView) February 13, 2020

Asked if Graham’s investigation could be apart of a reelection strategy, Biden said, “I think that’s it but it even surprises me.”

“Look, some things you have to do aren’t worth the job,” Biden explained. “I have to admit it’s a disappointment, but it is what it is and there’s nothing there. This is all to try make it sound like Trump had some rationale for doing what he did.”

Graham, however, has maintained that a thorough investigation is necessary.

“My conscience is clear,” Graham said last year. “I love Joe Biden as a person, he is a really decent man, he’s had a lot of tragedy in his life, but I have a conscience very clear right now. And I have a duty.”