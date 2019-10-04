Flip–Flopping Biden Warned of ‘Partisan’ 1998 Impeachment to ‘Overturn’ Election

‘Instead of them writing about warning about the abuse of power by the president requiring impeachment, they wrote about … the abuse of power by political factions in the Legislative Branch…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has changed his position regarding impeachment between 1998, when the Republicans launched an impeachment inquiry against President Bill Clinton, and 2019.

During a 1998 speech on the Senate floor, Biden invoked the Founding Fathers of the United States, warning about a partisan legislative body that threatens to ignore the will of American citizens.

“We’re concerned that any process whereby the Legislative Branch—the branch they deemed the most dangerous—could sit in judgement of a president would be vulnerable to abuse by partisan factions,” Biden said.

Despite these once-held beliefs, Biden now supports the partisan “impeachment inquiry” against President Donald Trump.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., claimed the Democrat-controlled House launched an impeachment inquiry against Trump, but she did not let the full House vote on the impeachment inquiry, so it has not begun, despite media reports to the contrary.

“The framers were fully aware that the impeachment process could become partisan attacks on the president, charged with animosities generated by all manner of prior struggle and disagreements over Executive Branch decisions, over policy disputes, over resentment at losing the prior election, and God only knows what else,” Biden said in 1998.

For Biden and the Democratic Party, the motivation for impeachment seems to be both that they lost the 2016 presidential election and that they believe they will lose the 2020 presidential election if President Donald Trump is the Republican nominee.

They are gambling that impeaching Trump could give Biden a better shot at winning the White House.

The opposite was true in 1998, when voters turned against the GOP as it embarked on efforts to charge Clinton with perjury and obstruction of justice stemming from his extramarital trysts.

However, backlash against Clinton may have helped deliver the 2000 presidential election to George W. Bush, who promised to restore morality and ethics to the White House.

Following Richard Nixon‘s resignation, his vice-presidential successor, Gerald Ford, lost the re-election bid to Democrat Jimmy Carter, who also embodied a wholesome simplicity that contrasted with the Watergate era.

“Instead of them writing about warning about the abuse of power by the president requiring impeachment, they wrote about and were concerned about and more debate was conducted about the abuse of power by political factions in the Legislative Branch to overturn the will of the American people,” Biden said in 1998.