Biden Repeats Claim that Trump Will Try to ‘Steal’ the November Election

(Michael Barnes, Liberty Headlines) In a nationally televised interview, Joe Biden baselessly repeated his claim that President Donald Trump may try to “steal” the November presidential election.

The presumptive Democratic nominee made the once unthinkable comment in an interview with Daily Show host Trevor Noah on Wednesday night.

“It’s my greatest concern, my single greatest concern. This president is going to try to steal this election,” said Biden.

Such destabilizing language has traditionally been beyond the pale, as it undermines the legitimacy of elections.

However, Democrats used a similar scare tactic in 2016, when Hillary Clinton and an allied news media speculated that Trump might refuse to accept an election loss.

Biden also reiterated a debunked talking point that Trump’s concern about “blue state” efforts to mandate universal absentee ballot voting was an attempt to cancel legitimate voting, rather than combat voter fraud.

Biden further conflated Trump’s personal history of absentee voting as if it were inconsistent with his election integrity concerns.

“This is a guy who said all mail-in ballots are fraudulent, voting by mail, while he sits behind the desk in the Oval Office and writes his mail-in ballot to vote in the primary,” Biden said, adding that GOP-led states are trying to keep people from voting.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany had already clarified the president’s position on the issue two weeks ago.

“Absentee voting has the word absent in it for a reason. It means you’re absent from the jurisdiction or unable to vote in person,” said McEnany

“President Trump is against the Democrat plan to politicize the coronavirus and expand mass mail-in voting without a reason, which has a high propensity for voter fraud,” she continued. “This is a simple distinction that the media fails to grasp.”

Biden also told Noah that the military would intervene and forcibly remove Trump if he refused to leave.

“I am absolutely convinced they will escort him from the White House with great dispatch,” Biden said in a stunning remark.

But while Biden floated a constitutional crisis without evidence, history shows that the Democratic Party and the mainstream news media, ironically, failed to accept the results of the last election—and may be hellbent of preventing another loss at all costs.

Immediately after Trump’s election, the New York Times called for “faithless electors,” or dissenting members of the Electoral College, to cast their votes for Hillary Clinton instead of Trump. The Times even published an op-ed by a defecting Texas GOP elector.

Progressive activists stormed some state capitol buildings in protest, and more than 200 people were arrested for wreaking havoc throughout Washington, D.C. in the aftermath of his inauguration.

Troves of de-classified documents and thousands of pages of reports from the Department of Justice’s inspector general have also proved that there was a highly coordinated effort by senior Obama administration officials—even involving the president and vice president—to destroy the Trump campaign with fraudulent innuendo about Russian collusion.

For more than three years, Democrats like Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., have stonewalled attempts for transparency and justice while leaking off-the-record and classified information to friendly reporters.

The entire “Russiagate” affair—including unimaginable FISA abuses and the Mueller investigation targeting President Trump and his Republican inner circle — was centered on a Clinton campaign-funded dossier that was never verified and turned out to be laughably false.

Pelosi also led an unprecedented House impeachment effort along strict party lines for the first time in the nation’s history. The initial impeachment inquiry was conducted in secret by the House Intelligence Committee, chaired by Schiff, rather than in the historical plain view of the House Judiciary Committee.

Trump was ultimately acquitted in the Senate of two non-criminal charges. The votes were along party lines, save Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney, who voted for the dubious charge of “abuse of power.”

All 47 Democratic senators voted in favor of the meritless charge of “obstruction of Congress,” which was based on Trump’s constitutional prerogative to defer to federal courts, or the third branch of constitutional government, to resolve a pretextual dispute with House Democrats.

A constant barrage of negative, misleading and inaccurate news coverage has also been levied at the president with coverage only intensifying during the summer lead-up to the general election.

Based on post-2016 election events, Democrat critics could easily argue that Biden’s alleged concerns about Trump not conceding a 2020 election loss are in fact a psychological projection that Trump is guilty of what Democrats are actually doing.