FLASHBACK: Biden Called Texas Concealed Carry Law ‘Irrational’

‘On the very day you see a mass shooting, and we’re talking about loosening access…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Shortly after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill into law allowing licensed gun owners to carry weapons in places of worship within the state, presidential hopeful Joe Biden criticized the legislation as “irrational.”

But on Sunday, a legal gun owner proved the legislation works when he took down a shooter who opened fire in a North Texas church, saving dozens of lives.

The day after the bill took effect in September, the former vice president said it was an unseemly response to mass shootings.

“Dealing with firearms, it is irrational, with all due respect to the governor of Texas, irrational what they are doing,” Biden said. “On the very day you see a mass shooting, and we’re talking about loosening access to have guns, to be able to take them into places of worship, it’s just absolutely irrational. It’s totally irrational.”

In September, Democrat Joe Biden attacked TX Gov Greg Abbott for signing a law that let lawful gun owners carry guns into places of worship Biden: “it’s just absolutely irrational. It’s totally irrational” Today, a good guy with a gun saved countless lives inside a Texas church pic.twitter.com/qeK31Bvm84 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 29, 2019

Biden then doubled down and argued that the heroic gun owner who took down the gunman in the 2017 Sutherland Springs church shooting should not have been allowed to carry his weapon in the building.

Joe Biden says that the man who stopped the Texas church shooter should not have been armed. pic.twitter.com/pY3hBHPHuX — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 14, 2017

But without legal gun owners present in the West Freeway Church of Christ, many more could have been injured or killed on Sunday.

Within seconds of the first shots, several members of the congregation had pulled their weapons while other congregants ducked under the pews.

State Sen. Donna Campbell, who co-sponsored the September bill, said the recent shootings prove that “it makes no sense to disarm the good guys and leave law-abiding citizens defenseless where violent offenders break the law to do great harm.”