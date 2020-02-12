Biden-Backing Super PAC Warns of ‘Doomsday Scenario’ If He Fails

‘If Bernie has more delegates, do you really think the Bros will make way for Mike?’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) A super-PAC that supports former Vice President Joe Biden‘s campaign has issued a warning of a “doomsday scenario” should the former vice president fall out of the presidential race.

The Unite the Country super-PAC sent a memo to supporters, telling them that the party could fracture if one of Biden’s Democratic rivals—including Sens. Bernie Sanders and Amy Klobuchar, or former mayors Pete Buttigieg and Michael Bloomberg—wins the party’s nomination, Politico reported.

“And the stature gap on stage is terrifying,” the memo said, referring to Buttigieg’s height, estimated around 5 feet, 8 inches.

Trump already has mocked the petite Bloomberg, who also stands around 5-foot-7. According to the Daily Caller, a historical analysis shows taller candidates have a distinct advantage over shorter ones.

The group said the Democratic National Convention could become chaotic if a clear front-runner does not come to the convention in mid-July, especially if there is a contested convention between Bloomberg and Sanders.

They urged donors to stand with Biden, despite devastating losses for the campaign in Iowa and New Hampshire, to prevent a brokered convention.

“Donors hedging their bets on Biden because of Bloomberg could be creating a doomsday scenario for Democrats everywhere,” the group’s treasurer, Larry Rasky, wrote. “The Sanders–Warren wing of the Party is ready for the Bloomberg fight.”

He said Democrats couldn’t afford a divisive brokered convention—which could lead the losing candidate to run as an independent, splitting the ticket.

“If Bernie has more delegates, do you really think the Bros will make way for Mike?” he added, derisively referencing hardcore Sanders supporters, who are known as “Bernie Bros.”

“Not to mention that the legacy of the Sanders campaign (such as the Squad) will ravage any chance Center-Left Democrats have of maintaining hard won victories in states from Pennsylvania to California,” Rasky continued.

Biden needs big-dollar donors, as his campaign has struggled to capture grassroots supports from Americans giving less than $200, Open Secrets reported.

The memo criticized Buttigieg for his inability to capture the black vote, and specifically for his call to decriminalize all narcotics, including cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and other deadly drugs, the Washington Examiner reported.

Klobuchar earned similar criticism for her history as a prosecutor.

Rasky blasted the “Sanders Socialist issue” as “real and dangerous.”

“Biden is 100% correct. Democrats in swing areas in the country will have to hide from Sanders. In 2018, Sanders backed candidates went 0-40 in swing areas,” Rasky said. “We cannot risk the House, state Houses, and also have no shot of dislodging McConnell with Bernie at the top of the ticket.”