Hunter Biden to Skip Child-Support Deposition, Blames Coronavirus and Wife’s Pregnancy

‘Setting aside personal endangerment, Defendant reasonably believes that such travel unnecessarily exposes his wife and unborn child to this virus…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Hunter Biden is refusing to travel to Arkansas and appear before court for a child-support deposition this week, citing concerns about the coronavirus and his pregnant wife’s upcoming due date.

“Defendant requests continuance of the hearing as he is unavailable to attend due to his wife’s due date in 2 and a half weeks or less and risks involved with travel,” Biden’s lawyers wrote in a court filing.

Circuit Judge Holly Meyer ordered Biden to appear before her court “unless his hair is on fire.” His lawyers, however, have attempted to push back the date of the deposition several times, and now they are using the coronavirus as yet another excuse.

“It is unsafe for the Defendant to travel, as travel restrictions have been implemented both domestically and internationally, particularly on airlines, due to the Coronavirus,” the court filing states.

“Setting aside personal endangerment, Defendant reasonably believes that such travel unnecessarily exposes his wife and unborn child to this virus,” it continued. “California, in particular, has been the site of numerous reported cases of exposure.”

Biden also failed to hand over the necessary financial documents ahead of the deposition. In response, Alexis Lunden Roberts, a former stripper and the mother of his child, asked Meyer to hold him in contempt of court.

“[T]he defendant continues to act as though he has no respect for this Court, its orders, the legal process in this state, or the needs of his child for support,” reads the motion filed by Roberts’s lawyers.

Meyer made it clear last month that Biden is running out of excuses.

“It’s not good enough for him to just say, ‘I’m not available.’ That’s not good enough. I need to know why he’s not available or where he is or what could possibly be more important than what’s going on in this case,” she told Biden’s lawyers. “And again, the only information I have is that your client’s not employed right now, so it’s not a work excuse. So what is it?”