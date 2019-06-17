Dems Dispute Biden Assertion that GOP Will Return to ‘Normal’ After Trump

BOOKER: Getting rid of Trump is ‘the floor, not the ceiling’…

(Lionel Parrott, Liberty Headlines) Former Vice President Joe Biden, currently leading in the polls for the Democratic nomination for president, thinks the Trump era is just an anomaly … and once he leaves office, things will go back to “normal,” including the Republican Party.

“With Trump gone, you’re going to begin to see things change,” said Biden at a DC fundraiser last week. “Because these [members of Congress] know better. They know this isn’t what they’re supposed to be doing.”

But so far, his fellow Democrats aren’t buying that argument, says the Huffington Post.

One of them is Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Hillary Clinton’s 2016 running mate, who suggested that the current Republican Party was disloyal to the country. Kaine also falsely claimed that the Republicans were a “minority party” despite holding both the White House and the Senate.

“They are a minority party, and they’re using every procedural trick they can – like voter suppression – to maintain as much power as they can,” Kaine said. “They’re using it to play a minority hand to their strength. And I don’t think they’re suddenly going to decide, ‘OK, we’re a minority party now, we’re just going to be a loyal opposition.”

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), whose message of peace and love has failed to gain traction among Democratic voters as he also seeks the party’s nomination, sounded equally skeptical of Biden’s notion.

“A lot of people want to say this election is just about getting rid of Donald Trump,” he said last month. “That’s the floor, not the ceiling.”

Biden’s longtime colleague, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) was equally uncharitable about a nicer post-Trump Republican Party.

“A thousand flowers will bloom, children will smile and America will be happy again,” he said with sarcasm.

For many, candidate Biden is appealing because he offers a return to normalcy and the status quo.

But the same quality that makes him attractive to centrist voters is proving to be alienating to those on the left, who prefer a candidate who has no delusions about extending an olive branch to Republicans in the post-Trump era.

Their question: Is Biden naive, or senile, or both?