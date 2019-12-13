Biden Repeats Obamacare Lie to Promote His Health Care Proposal

‘You get to keep [your insurance] under my plan. You don’t have to give it up…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) In an attempt to sell his healthcare plan, former Vice President Joe Biden is repeating the Obamacare lie and telling voters that Medicare-for-All will only be an option to those who want it.

“Where I come from, I don’t like people telling me what I have to choose,” Biden said at a campaign event in Nevada, according to the Associated Press. “So the 160 million people who have busted their neck, walked on picket lines, gave up pay, took hits in order to get significant health care available, you get to keep it under my plan. You don’t have to give it up.”

Biden has blasted the other Democratic candidates for their “radical” attempts to force Medicare-for-All into the mainstream, assuring voters that if he’s elected, he’ll offer a similar “public option” that won’t be mandated.

Some critics have been quick to point out that Biden’s message is similar to former President Barack Obama’s promise about the Affordable Care Act, that “if you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor.”

Medicare-for-All is a “great idea,” Biden said, “except it has a problem.”

And that problem is the cost, and neither of the bill’s main proponents — Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren — have figured out a way to pay for it, Biden said.

Biden has gone after Warren before for denying that her healthcare plan would raise middle class taxes.

“It’s fascinating that the person who has a plan for everything has no plan for the single most consequential issue in this election in the minds of the American people across the board,” Biden said earlier this year.

Sanders, on the other hand, has admitted that Medicare-for-All would result in a steep tax hike for everyone across the U.S.

“Bernie’s honest about it,” Biden said.

Biden promised that with his plan, “everybody gets covered. Taxes don’t go up. And we give everybody an option and you can stay in your plan if you like.”