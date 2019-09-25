Biden Refuses to Release Transcripts of Ukraine Dealings

‘Biden should be answering for the only scandal that exists…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Joe Biden refuses to release the records detailing his interactions with Ukrainian leaders, claiming it would be impossible and illegal to do so.

After a whistleblower report shed new light on allegations that Biden, while Vice President, pressured Ukraine to fire an allegedly corrupt prosecutor who was looking into his son, Hunter Biden, the Republican National Committee demanded transparency.

First it was the Russia hoax. Now it’s the Ukraine hoax. These are the transcripts we actually need to see: Biden’s calls with foreign leaders while his son was conducting shady business deals in those countries. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/OTqGze3J1A — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) September 24, 2019

A spokesperson for the Biden campaign dismissed the RNC’s demand.

“Imagine our disbelief that Republicans called for Joe Biden to break the law and release classified transcripts he doesn’t have access to or permission to release, given their track record for holding politicians who commit crimes accountable and their general ethical and moral conduct across the board,” Biden spokesman TJ Ducklo told Politico. “With their newfound sense of transparency, will they also ask President Donald Trump to release his tax returns, something he promised to do nearly four years ago?”

There’s no evidence right now that Biden’s conversations with Ukraine were illegal, but Republicans have argued there’s more than enough to disqualify his candidacy.

“Biden is just as extreme as the rest of the 2020 Democrats who are desperate to bring President Trump down,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said. “Instead of backing a baseless impeachment effort, Biden should be answering for the only scandal that exists: Why a corrupt Ukrainian company paid his son $50,000 a month to lobby the Obama-Biden administration, and why Biden threatened the Ukrainians if they failed to fire a prosecutor investigating the company?”